Analysts Set Expectations for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.95). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.78 million, a P/E ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.