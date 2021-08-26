Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Centrica (CPYYY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS: CPYYY) recently:

8/16/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Centrica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/13/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a 55.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/22/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. "

7/7/2021 – Centrica had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY remained flat at $$2.77 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,015. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

