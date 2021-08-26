Analyzing Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) & Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.01 -$15.68 million $1.45 16.81 Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Safestore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust -7.88% -2.30% -1.23% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Safestore 0 2 2 0 2.50

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Safestore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Safestore beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About Safestore

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

