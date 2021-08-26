Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report $134.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $106.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $60.43 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $694,742.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

