Anchor Market Capitalization Tops $10.06 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $13,104.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anchor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00749953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00098198 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.