Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 82.3% in August

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%.

