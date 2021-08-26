AnimalGo Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.69 or 0.00748710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00097228 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.