Anoncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $119,162.08 and $9.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 39.8% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

