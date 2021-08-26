Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Brendan E. Krueger Acquires 4,000 Shares

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,807,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

