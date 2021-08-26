APENFT Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $47.06 million and approximately $120.70 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

