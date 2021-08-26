ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239.09 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $239.09 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for $4.60 or 0.00009856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00117263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151450 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,806.10 or 1.00365393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.73 or 0.01013665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.08 or 0.06649577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 52,181,925 coins and its circulating supply is 52,014,622 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.