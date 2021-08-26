API3 (API3) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.98 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00008705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00749953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00098198 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

