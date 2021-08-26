Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 102,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 94,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APGB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at $1,420,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 44.3% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 521,819 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $18,324,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

