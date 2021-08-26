Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 15.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $126,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.