Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

