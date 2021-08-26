Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.61 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 1,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,217. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth about $4,401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

