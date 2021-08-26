AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) were down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.96 and last traded at $73.01. Approximately 5,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,036,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,069 shares of company stock worth $4,469,834.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

