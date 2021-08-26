Aquamarine Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,500 Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Aquamarine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Daily Journal makes up approximately 1.8% of Aquamarine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aquamarine Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Daily Journal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

DJCO stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $320.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182. Daily Journal Co. has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $416.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.85. The company has a market capitalization of $442.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.