Aquamarine Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.77 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aquamarine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 5.1% of Aquamarine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 49,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,074,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 20,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $166.40. 280,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,341,744. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.12. The company has a market capitalization of $452.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.