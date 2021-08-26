AR Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AR Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.86. The company had a trading volume of 791,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,339. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.