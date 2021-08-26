Archer DAO Governance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $33.25 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00055343 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The original ARCH whitepaper focused on the concept of controlling the flow of information within a decentralized autonomous corporation (DAC) in an effort to promote financial stability and growth within a DAC and protecting sensible information. While most cryptocurrencies are created as an alternative to bitcoin, ARCH was created as a startup holding DAC whose equity is represented by a cryptographic token. The goal is to test new applications of blockchain technology as well as to model an investor-token relationship in a use-case scenario involving a real startup with palpable products and services. To improve equity fungibility, revenue from any of the holding company's products or services is to be used to purchase more tokens from the market, thereby making the holding DAC's equity token exponentially more valuable with each additional revenue stream. Although no substantial revenue has been injected into ARCH's fungibility yet, its tiered conditional access levels have created a natural self-audit system that has proven very effective when it comes to managing this pseudo-corporate setup and its investors. Value in information is trusted to investors according to their own responsibility in the pseudo-corporate structure. In this tiered setup, the amount of tokens held serves as a basis of evaluating trust and involvement with the DAC itself. This system promotes unbiased transparency by the developers and corporate responsibility on behalf of the investors. This system alone, without any major revenue stream, has already proven itself as the backbone of the current stable growth in the ARCH equity token's market cap. This unique approach opens doors for a new generation of DACs, fusing decentralized communities with traditional corporate structures using tiered conditional access levels to secure the flow of information. Although tailored to our specific ventures and “community” needs, the ARCH wallet concept is an outstanding, first-of-its-kind example for other future DACs looking to combine all relevant information and tools regarding the DAC's and its equity token in one place. ARCH is taking that concept even further and seeks to integrate the whole corporate structure into its wallet as the DAC grows. In a nutshell, Arch rearranged how investors interacted in DACs to establish healthier lines of communication while changing the financial structure so that FIAT revenue would be injected directly into the tokens fungibility instead of being distributed through dividends.Their products, services and software are inspired by bitcoin, disruptive and innovative but not interdependent. “

Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

