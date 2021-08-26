Arconic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,311 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,461% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arconic by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $13,037,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $1,187,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $1,402,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

