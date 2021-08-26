Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 575,365 shares.The stock last traded at $11.03 and had previously closed at $11.48.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

