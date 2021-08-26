ArGoApp Price Tops $0.34 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.33 or 1.00663878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01032781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.45 or 0.06654571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

