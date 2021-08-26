Argon (ARGON) Trading Up 75% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded 75% higher against the dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $507,642.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.