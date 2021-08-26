Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,208 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

STX opened at $86.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.