Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.35 Million Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 43.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 450.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 86.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Coupa Software stock opened at $229.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,359 shares of company stock worth $26,847,763. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

