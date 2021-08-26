Ark (ARK) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Ark has a total market cap of $178.78 million and $15.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,512,042 coins and its circulating supply is 131,391,145 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

