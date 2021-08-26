ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 348,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,204,640. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

