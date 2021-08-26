Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.30 ($8.59) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.03 ($8.27).

ETR AT1 opened at €6.33 ($7.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.71. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

