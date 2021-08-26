Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,850 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.55% of Arrow Electronics worth $298,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,002. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,853 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

