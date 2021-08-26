Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.39. 1,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,853 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.