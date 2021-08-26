Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Head to Head Comparison

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 33.86% 14.78% 1.31% Valley National Bancorp 29.44% 10.40% 1.12%

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Valley National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arrow Financial and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Arrow Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.35%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.15, suggesting a potential downside of 14.23%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arrow Financial and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.84 $40.83 million $2.64 13.48 Valley National Bancorp $1.57 billion 3.37 $390.61 million $0.96 13.54

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Arrow Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services. The Commercial Lending segment includes the floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. The Investment Management segment refers to investments in various types of securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. The Corporate and Other Adjustments segment represents the income and expense items not directly attributable to a specific segment. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

