Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $31,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $64.13 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

