Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 151,396 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

