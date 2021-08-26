Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,568 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.61% of Kontoor Brands worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after acquiring an additional 411,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,259,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 832,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,037 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

