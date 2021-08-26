Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 350.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $333.44 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $334.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

