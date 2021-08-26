Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,986 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.81% of PacWest Bancorp worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PACW. Wedbush cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of PACW opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.