Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $30.02 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,363 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $437.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.35. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.