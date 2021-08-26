Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $34.79 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe stock opened at $656.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $661.06. The firm has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

