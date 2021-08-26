Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $36.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,903 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $36,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 967,470 shares of company stock valued at $68,648,482. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.48 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

