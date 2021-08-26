Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Citrix Systems worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,099 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CTXS shares. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

