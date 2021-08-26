Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Citrix Systems worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $101.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

