Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,793 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 461,299 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of eBay worth $39,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in eBay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

