Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Smartsheet worth $30,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.21. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

