Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Smartsheet worth $30,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Smartsheet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Smartsheet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 60.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,905,439.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $77.17 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

