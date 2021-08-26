Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $25.58 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,581,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Molson Coors Beverage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

