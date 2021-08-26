Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569,038 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

