Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $19.55 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $483.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $413.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $491.33.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,308 shares of company stock worth $32,029,490. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.