Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 23,701 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.78% of Valmont Industries worth $39,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $94,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

NYSE VMI opened at $244.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

